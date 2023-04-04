Tumut pleased with trial win over Southcity

Tumut geared up for another crack at Group Nine premiership success with a trial win over Southcity.
The Blues are typically a club that hasn't had a hit out in preparation for the upcoming season in the past few seasons, but took the opportunity to take on the new-look Bulls at Parramore Park on Saturday.
With a large contingent of players in the Riverina side, the Blues have had a disjointed preparation over the pre-season.
They were still without a number of key faces, including recruit Michael Cullen, former co-coaches Adam Pearce and Dean Bristow and representative centre, on Saturday but co-coach Zac Masters was pleased with some of the signs shown.
"It was a good first blow out as a team as we haven't done any training as a full squad yet," Masters said.
"It was sort of our first run but we were pretty happy with everything."
READ MORE
Despite missing five players, Masters thought it was important to try and get everyone together.
Tumut dominated the early stages of the trial before Southcity were able to respond.
Both clubs utilised big squads for the clash as well.
"We probably had a side of 50-50 reserve grade and first grade play and Southcity probably did the same with squads of 25 each," Masters said.
"Both started with the strongest sides we could but we still had a lot of first graders sitting out.
"We got off to a good start in the first 20 minutes but after that probably clocked off a little bit and the second half was a complete reserve grade trial.
"It was probably only a 30-40 minute hit out, which was good."
Masters was pleased to see Michael Clark return to the side in the centres after returning home this season while Michael Fenn and Matt Byatt also had a good impact in their returns.
He was also happy to get through the trial unscathed on the injury front.
Tumut start their Group Nine campaign with a trip to Albury to tackle the Thunder on April 16 however Southcity have a lot longer to wait for their first game.
With Brothers not taking part in first grade this season, followed by successive byes, the Bulls won't be in action until a clash with Kangaroos on May 6.
With no games until round three it was another reason for the trial.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.