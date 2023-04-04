The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Tumut pleased with trial win over Southcity

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut co-coach Zac Masters was pleased with their trial hit out against Southcity on Saturday.
Tumut co-coach Zac Masters was pleased with their trial hit out against Southcity on Saturday.

Tumut geared up for another crack at Group Nine premiership success with a trial win over Southcity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.