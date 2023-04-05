The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

NFF warn Safeguard Mechanism will lead to 'land use conflict'

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
April 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maxwell farmer Cam Dooner thinks NFF are playing politics with climate change policy. Picture by Madeline Begley.
Maxwell farmer Cam Dooner thinks NFF are playing politics with climate change policy. Picture by Madeline Begley.

Australia has passed it's most significant climate change policy in over a decade, but questions remain about how it will impact the agriculture sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.