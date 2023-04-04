Drones set to take off in Riverina agriculture sector

Drones could soon take the Riverina agriculture sector by storm as innovative new technology opens up doors to shake up the industry.
The 2022 floods forced farmers to find creative ways to monitor livestock and crops after properties became inundated, with some turning to drones.
NSW Farmers Regional Services Manager for Wagga and the surrounding area Frank Galluzzo said drones were "used a lot during the flooding to check on stock."
"If livestock were either lambing or calving, farmers could send the drone out last thing in the night to check them," Mr Galluzzo said.
"It's a really good tool for monitoring your property quickly and easily."
Mr Galluzzo said one of the particularly interesting advancements of the sector was in mapping.
"That's where you map a crop and look at its health for fertilisation or weed control," he said.
Mr Galluzzo said drones are fast becoming "the most utilised new technology in agriculture" thanks to mapping.
"Farmers can use them to save input costs when you're applying fertiliser, herbicide or pesticide," he said.
Mr Galluzzo said farmers are even using drones to assess whether to irrigate crops and locate stock.
"Many of our members are bordering on national parks, so they can send a drone up to find [stock], where they are, and see how they are grazing," he said.
"Drones are just a really good tool to monitor your property and do some fantastic stuff."
It comes as NSW Farmers partners with AgSkilled and Tocal College to offer a course to educate farmers on the rules and regulations on using drones in the paddock.
The one-day course set to be held later this month will teach safe and efficient operation of drones in an agricultural context.
In January 2021, new regulations were introduced around the use of remote aircraft on farms.
The course will address those requirements and outline Australian laws relating to excluded category operation of drones and Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) regulations in agricultural settings.
Farmers will also learn how to collect and process data to improve planning, productivity, water-use efficiency and safety on the farm.
Mr Galluzzo said if farmers want to fly drones on their property, they should have a CASA licence.
"There are different [drone] categories, including a special one for small drones. People can apply for a licence to fly those after doing this course," he said.
Wagga will host the Drones in Agriculture course on April 26 with a location to be determined.
Further details will be posted online at: www.tocal.nsw.edu.au/courses/short-courses/agskilled/drones-in-ag
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
