The Riverina Murray region is among several regional NSW areas not appointed its own minister in the new Labor cabinet.
Announced on Tuesday, Tara Moriarty MLC was named Minister for Regional NSW and Regional for Western NSW. Western NSW covers the entire state west of the Great Dividing Range.
Illawarra and the South Coast, the North Coast, Central Coast, and Hunter were all appointed dedicated ministers.
Riverina Murray, Central West and Orana, and the Tablelands are all counted under the Western NSW ministry.
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr said he intended to discuss the goals of the regional NSW portfolio when he met with his Labor colleagues next week.
"Understandably, there will be a lot of anxiety with a Labor government focused on western Sydney that the regions will be neglected," he said.
"I think it's a question of sitting down with the government and understanding how they want to make sure the issues of regional NSW are addressed."
The department of regional NSW oversees regional development, primary industries, infrastructure, land and natural resources use and investments.
Regional ministers have a part time role related to their allocated area.
Dr McGirr is joined on the crossbench by three other regional independents who he said will all be fighting recognition for their respective electorates.
"In addition to that, there are at least two Labor members (from regional NSW)," he said.
"Our job is to make sure the government's kept accountable for those outcomes in regional NSW and I will certainly be focusing on that."
Independent Member for Murray Helen Dalton said she was willing to "work collaboratively" with the minister to secure the best outcome for the region.
"A lot of the Labor members are city focused and obviously they've got city electorates, but they're willing to speak to me which is great," she said.
"I'm happy to work with anyone who wants the best for the Murray electorate."
Premier Chris Minns was contacted for comment.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
