Wagga has won five divisions of the 2023 Branch Championships, coming runners up in another two divisions.
An especially successful day for Football Wagga's skill acquisition program teams, the under nine, 10, and 11 boys and under 11 and 12 girls won their competitions.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said it was a highly successful day.
"The players loved it," Dedini said.
"It was exciting because the first two gala days that we went to in Golburn, Griffith and Albury weren't over there so it was good to play against them."
With promising results from all Wagga teams, including those who just missed out on finals, Denidi said the future is promising for soccer in the region.
"It was really good to see them out there and developing but at the same time it was really exciting to see the success of both the younger and older teams from Wagga over the weekend," he said.
While acknowledging there will always be gaps to fill in teams and age groups, he was pleased with the quality of football on display from all age groups.
"That leads into the local season kicking off soon and all those players going back to their local clubs and developing their local teams," he said.
"It was exciting to see a lot of success this weekend from the SAP teams and the Football Wagga Academy teams, all the way through to the representative sides in the Wagga Wanderers."
Albury won the other age divisions, with Wagga's under 12 and 16 boys sides runners up.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
