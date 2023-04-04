The Daily Advertiser
Ganmain first year Fisher ready for grand final game

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 4 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 8:00pm
Anglea Fisher will line up in her first Australian rules grand final this Thursday for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong against Coolamon. Picture by Madeline Begley
She's no stranger to grand finals, but that doesn't make Thursday night's Southern NSW Women's premiership game any less daunting for first time player Angela Fisher.

