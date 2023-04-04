She's no stranger to grand finals, but that doesn't make Thursday night's Southern NSW Women's premiership game any less daunting for first time player Angela Fisher.
Jumping codes from soccer to play at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this season, Fisher competed in five grand finals with Henwood Park before giving Australian Rules a try.
"It doesn't get any easier," Fisher said.
"I've been there but I don't enjoy it to be honest, I prefer to go about my day without any attention but these things come with big games and I'm excited to see how we go."
Finding her home on the forward flank Fisher is one of the Lions top goal scorers for the season.
No stranger to the pressures of converting, she was Henwood Park's leading goal scorer in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014.
"It's quite different, I was a striker for Henwood Park back in the day and playing forward flank now," she said.
"It's a bit daunting looking up and seeing four sticks there, it took a little while to get used to.
"It's the same goal really, just to get it to your full forward or through the middle of the sticks."
Though smooth on field, Fisher said her transition into Australian rules was a mind game as she adjusted to new speeds and picking up balls.
"I found it quite difficult to pick up the ball in the first instance, but once I got used to that I was able to slide into my role and make a contribution," she said
"It was a big transition to not to have the time on the ball like you may have in soccer.
"You pick it up and you're red hot, so it's a matter of getting rid of it fairly quickly so I just got lucky I guess that I was able to come to and make a good contribution."
The final year law student decided to play this year as a distraction from work and uni, something to do in her free time.
"It's been a big part of our lives, in terms of watching and my partner is quite passionate about it as well," she said.
"It's been really great to have a kick myself and experience all those feelings that come with a good game of footy."
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong play Coolamon in the Southern NSW Women's league grand final on Thursday night at Maher Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
