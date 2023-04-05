The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Letter to the sports editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 5

Updated April 6 2023 - 3:19pm, first published April 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harden and Turvey Park battle it out during a Group Nine game back in 2004. Group Nine Rugby League will celebrate their centenary later this month. Picture by Brett Koschel
Harden and Turvey Park battle it out during a Group Nine game back in 2004. Group Nine Rugby League will celebrate their centenary later this month. Picture by Brett Koschel

Dear Group Nine Footy Followers,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.