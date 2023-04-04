The Daily Advertiser
Mainly Music is bringing the Wagga community together this Easter

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 4 2023 - 5:00pm
15mo Alice McShane and grandmother Jo-Ann Taylor enjoyed an Easter egg hunt at the Mainly Music South Wagga Anglican Church. Picture by Madeline Begley
Mainly Music kick started Easter celebrations on Tuesday, inviting mums, dads and bubs to the South Wagga Anglican Church so that families could mark the occasion together.

