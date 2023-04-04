Mainly Music kick started Easter celebrations on Tuesday, inviting mums, dads and bubs to the South Wagga Anglican Church so that families could mark the occasion together.
Mainly Music coordinator and South Wagga Anglican Church minister Kylie Polkinghorne said it was nice to be able to bring families together again for special occasions like Easter.
"Its a special time of year and everyone is reflecting on being together again," she said.
"Its nice to see all of the parents coming together as term one comes to an end - and it was a big term."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We have a lot of nursery rhymes and engaging songs and we talk about what Easter means to us here," she said.
"After morning tea and playtime we had an Easter egg hunt and we will be doing the same thing again on Wednesday at 10am at the South Wagga Anglican Church."
An all-in Family Friendly Church Service will also be held at the church on Easter Sunday from 10am with doors open to the wider community.
There will be a jumping castle, Easter egg hunt and a barbecue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.