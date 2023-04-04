THE Rock-Yerong Creek's bold decision to play a trial game on their round one bye appears to have paid off.
The Magpies got through their trip to Howlong unscathed last Saturday and registered another impressive win in the process.
TRYC led by more than 10 goals at three-quarter-time and settled for a 40-point victory against their Hume League opponents after choosing to rest a number of senior players in the final term.
But most importantly, the Magpies didn't pick up any injuries as they prepare for their first hit-out against Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday week.
"We played really well," TRYC co-coach Heath Russell said.
"If what you're trying to get out of a trial is a bit of confidence, reinforce what we've put in over the pre-season was working, it was good in that regard.
"Obviously there is still things to work on, we're just trying to tweak how we want to move it and how we want to defend.
"But no injuries, it's a risk you take when you play on a bye week but fortunately we got through without any injuries."
Howlong were missing a number of senior players but so too were the Magpies.
Matt Parks (COVID) and Noah Budd (flu) were late withdrawals on Saturday morning, while Joey Hancock, Aiden Ridley, Todd Hannam, Mitch Stephenson, Lachie Bruckner and Michael Cummins were all unavailable.
Having beaten Narrandera and Howlong, and drawn with Wagga Tigers, Russell could not be happier with how the pre-season at TRYC has gone.
"It obviously capped a pretty good pre-season for us," he said.
"Obviously Brad's said before that it's the best pre-season we've had numbers wise, what we've been able to do and the work we've been able to do.
"It's good now to know the next time we walk on the field it's for points.
"The boys have definitely put in the work early but now the real stuff starts and it's a whole new ball game again."
