Budget changes to Pine gully Road upgrade project to help Estella Public School increase numbers

By Conor Burke
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 1:30pm
A rethought traffic plan for Estella and Boorooma roads was brought about largely due to plans for higher enrolment numbers at Estella Public School. Pictures by Madeline Begley
The "timely and due" rethink to traffic upgrades in Wagga's northern suburbs was driven largely at the behest of Estella Public School, according to council director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner.

