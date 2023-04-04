The "timely and due" rethink to traffic upgrades in Wagga's northern suburbs was driven largely at the behest of Estella Public School, according to council director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner.
Mr Faulkner said changes to planned upgrades around Estella Road, Boorooma Street and Pine Gully Road have been brought about by the popularity of Estella Public school and quicker than growth than anticipated in the area.
The school currently has a limit on enrolments set at 235 and that cannot be increased until the infrastructure catches up.
"There's no impact to traffic up there while the school numbers are less than 235, the school can go up to 480, however they are not to enrol more than 235 until such time as they've made contributions to us for infrastructure upgrades," he said.
"And certainly in the next 12 months with the growth that's occurring up there with housing we expect the numbers will be more than 235 for this time next year."
Mr Faulkner said School Infrastructure NSW were "pushing to increase the numbers" back in December and council is now in discussions with the government on what size contribution they will make to the amended roadworks plan.
"The school drove the changes, the school was never planned to go on Estella Road, it was actually on Avocet," he said.
The combined works across the suburb is estimated to cost an additional $2.3 million, which council hopes to fund with developer contributions, Estella Public School contributions and government grants.
The Local Infrastructure Contributions Plan was also updated to collect contributions from developers to upgrade existing road infrastructure in growth areas.
Council voted on two other major planning instruments for the city's future growth.
Planning can now get underway for a City Centre Masterplan which council director of regional activation John Sidgwick will look at the "existing fabric of the city centre", what's working and what may change over time.
"Issues such as the amount of vegetation, the amount of car parking, how wide our footpaths are, what we do with our buildings ... importantly we need to go out to the community and understand how they see the city centre changing over time, what would they like to see," he said.
The process is expected to take 18 months, he said.
The creation of the Wagga Wagga Housing Strategy was also passed at council, and over the next year work will commence on looking at housing supply, demand, affordability and diversity in the city.
