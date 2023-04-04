Hanwood win annual Musitano Cup clash

Hanwood have stepped up with a prize on the line to overcome Yoogali FC 3-1 in their annual Musitano Cup game.
Coach Jason Bertacco said it's an important game for his side, as with a cup on the line there's more intensity than the average pre-season run.
"It builds up a bit of confidence across the board," Bertacco said.
"It was a really good hit out for us. It was high intensity, every time we play Yoogali they really get up for it, no disrespect to them, but it's probably one of their biggest games of the year, so they really get up for the game and try to batter us a bit."
Betracco commended Yoogali for a physical game and said he appreciates his side having the chance to play under similar conditions to what they expect in the Football Wagga competition.
"We are used to a physical game, a lot of teams we play in Wagga try to bring physicality to us to try and stop us playing the football we need to play so it's good to come up against those teams in preseason," he said.
"It's good to have hit outs that actually mean something."
Missed opportunities from both teams had the side nervous towards the end of the game but Betracco was pleased to finish strong.
Flexible performances from Will Piva, Dean Armanini, and Chirs Zappala were standouts for Betracco, with all three players moving across positions as required.
"A game like that, you learn more than a standard pre-season game, we were able to use a full squad, put people in different positions, change the formation on the run and put them under more pressure which we gain so much out of," he said.
With plenty to work on still, Bertracco expects the side to take a while to get off the ground come the preseason.
"It'll take us a fair while to get going which isn't a bad thing, but it's all about being a work in progress," he said.
Hanwood will turn their focus in-house for the rest of the pre-season as they await the release of the Football Wagga draw.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
