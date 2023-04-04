The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

One-bedroom homes in Wagga in short supply, with 10 times as many single person households as one-bedroom homes

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Councillor Richard Foley says he has been pushing to have more affordable housing built in the city. Picture by Dan Holmes.
Wagga Councillor Richard Foley says he has been pushing to have more affordable housing built in the city. Picture by Dan Holmes.

While everyone from council to real estate agents have expressed concerns about local housing supply as Wagga heads towards 100,000 residents, little attention has been paid to the kinds of housing being built.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.