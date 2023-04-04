In the final days of the NSW state election, Fire Brigade Employers Union (FBEU) members appeared outside Wagga pre-poll centres to ask voters to "put the coalition last".
The FBEU's country representative, Tim Anderson said during the campaign they were campaigning against the government because they had reduced resourcing across the state enough to pose a serious risk to its members and the communities they protect.
With the change of State government, Mr Anderson said FBEU members are feeling optimistic things will start to improve for them, and other emergency service workers in NSW.
"We spoke to all political parties and independent people that were running, and we asked them to make a commitment to their emergency services ... mainly around staffing numbers and the reinstatement of our budget"
"The absolute sham the previous government and the previous emergency services minister showed around the opening of the fire station at Oran Park, where that fire station still doesn't have permanent firemen attatched to it, and still doesn't have an engine bay .
"We're certainly happy the previous government is no longer there. Our ability to communicate with them was virtually non-existent. It was a government driven by ideology, and in particular, a constant reduction in budgets."
The local FBEU branch said they are pleased they may be able to have productive conversations with government about the specific capital needs of regional firefighting. Feedback they received during the campaign suggested locals were broadly unaware of the firefighters' funding gap, but were engaged, and concerned when approached by members.
Removing the public sector wages cap was a key election issue for the Minns Labor government; something the party have argued is essential in keeping skilled teachers and emergency service workers in the public sector.
Labor also promised during the campaign they would hire an additional 600 firefighters in NSW over ten years. While this is short of the number NSW Fire and Rescue say they are short, FBEU are still pleased with the outcome.
Mr Anderson says this is key to making sure they can recruit and train the best talent, as well as make the best uses of their existing skills base.
"The wages cap expense as it was was actually a really dumb policy," he said.
"It expressly forbid the employer from using remuneration to do things differently, whether it be taking on new roles, or creating efficiencies in those roles. The policy explicitly said you cannot be paid to take on those new responsibilities.
"The reduction in training will also be reversed, which means we can get back to providing the services the community expects."
Newly minted emergency services minister-designate Jihad Dib indicated a willingness to work on some of the capital funding issues like women's wash facilities, and ageing machine fleets that reached a standstill under the previous government.
"Firefighters have had our back. We need to have theirs by delivering better, safer facilities," he said.
"There are 128 stations across NSW that don't have adequate facilities for female firefighters. This is unacceptable and we need to go community-by-community and fix this.
"I've enjoyed working with Joe McGirr who has been a tireless advocate for his community. I look forward to continuing to work with him on these important issues."
Mr Dib's office suggested there would be capital funding allocated to NSW Fire and Rescue to make necessary equipment upgrades once the government have received a report on the stations most in need they say the former government "refused to provide" the parliament.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
