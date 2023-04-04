Bob Hay is looking to use his extensive background in sports administration in Wagga to help Riverina Paceway continue to make steps forward.
Hay will replace outgoing chief executive Greg Gangle next month.
After years with both Wagga Little Athletics and Group Nine, Hay is excited to add another one of his passions into the mix.
"I've had a long-term interest in sports administration with 20 to 30 years in administration with football and athletics so I think I'm fairly strong in an administrative role and I've been a life-long harness racing person, I was born into that, so the opportunity to marry those two passions together seems like a dream position for me," Hay said.
Born into a harness racing family, Hay continues to have strong ties to racing in the region through his uncle Norm Jerrick.
It's something he hopes can translate to his new role.
"I've had my trainer-driver licence since I was 16 years old, I got it as soon as I could, as I was helping my grandparents with the pacers when I was still at school and I helped my uncles Allan McKenzie and Norm Jerrick my entire life training the horses.
"I still intend on helping on the horses daily and I don't think that will interfere with the role."
Hay will come into the role on May 1.
With a background in computer operations the club's website and social media presence is something Hay wants to continue to build on.
He's also looking to strengthen the club's place in the wider community.
"I'm keen to get into it and looking forward to working with the board with a few ideas I'd like to run past them," Hay said.
"Building a strategic plan that fits in around the Harness Racing NSW strategic plan that gives us some targets to move forward and keep the good work that Greg has done over the last couple of years on a roll to keep growing things and improving things.
"There are a lot of opportunities around servicing the existing sponsors but growing that sponsorship base into the future and some opportunities around further developing the facilities, looking at some grants and some opportunities to look at some different revenue streams around using the facilities subject to planning variations."
Wagga president Barry McColl is looking forward to working with Hay.
"Bob comes to us at a very exciting time in our development as the principle harness club in the Riverina," McColl said.
"This coming weekend we've got the Riverina Championships, which is our major event with two $100,000 finals and the weather is looking fantastic, and Bob's skill set with senior management roles through Charles Sturt University and also Group Nine are exciting extensions of our previous CEO's social media skillset.
"We're privileged to be able to source someone like him in the recruitment process and look forward, as a board, to working with him."
