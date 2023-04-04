The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Bob Hay appointed new Riverina Paceway chief executive

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga president Barry McColl welcomes incoming chief exective Bob Hay into the role. Picture by Courtney Rees
Wagga president Barry McColl welcomes incoming chief exective Bob Hay into the role. Picture by Courtney Rees

Bob Hay is looking to use his extensive background in sports administration in Wagga to help Riverina Paceway continue to make steps forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.