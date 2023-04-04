The Daily Advertiser
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 'proud' to move Dion Munkara and his family to Mangoplah for the year

MM
By Matt Malone
April 5 2023 - 7:00am
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coaches Nelson Foley (left) and Jeremy Rowe (right) with new recruit Dion Munkara at Mangoplah Sportsground on Tuesday night. Picture by Madeline Begley
MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe hopes the recruitment of Dion Munkara can prove to be one of the league's 'feelgood stories' of the year.

