MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe hopes the recruitment of Dion Munkara can prove to be one of the league's 'feelgood stories' of the year.
A three-time best and fairest winner with Tiwi Bombers, Munkara and his family moved to Mangoplah over the weekend in preparation for the season ahead with the Goannas.
Coolamon and Coleambally have both recruited players from the top end in recent years and now MCUE have joined in, welcoming Munkara on board.
Rowe hopes Munkara's arrival can prove to be both a win-win for the club and player.
"I feel that there can be some real feelgood stories that come out of football recruitment and I think this can definitely be that for us in that we're going to learn a lot from him when it comes to a cultural standpoint and our cultural differences that we're obviously wanting to bring together and align as one," Rowe said.
"We feel as if we're providing Dion and his family some really good opportunities from our side of the fence as well and we certainly hope that once that's all bundled together we can walk away at the end of the season that it was a feelgood story of 2023 and that's what we're definitely hoping to make out of it."
Munkara, his partner and children have all made the move.
It's another recruit that will train and play full-time with the Goannas, continuing a slight shift away from the club's reliance on travelling recruits in recent times.
While the Goannas will still feature some Canberra-based players, the club has made a concerted effort to bring in more players that are based in the region.
Rowe said the Goannas were proud to bring in Munkara.
"Proud is the right word. In regards to facilitating Dion's relocation to Mangoplah, I'm incredibly proud of what our club has achieved already and I'm really looking forward to making it a winner at every post when it comes to him being an important member of our footy club and his family being a really important member of our community," Rowe said.
"I think when it comes to what we've been able to achieve so far this year, Tristan Wheeler is back on board and is showing he will play first grade footy immediately, which has probably exceeded expectations.
"We've obviously brought Harry Fitzsimmons over and whilst he hasn't been on the track yet due to his knee, he's been incredibly engaged and can't wait to get at it.
"We've relocated Dion and when Sam (de Sousa) comes for the last few months of the season and he's obviously relocating and will train with us as well, Nelson's been relocated from Canberra and I guess without going on and on, even this Thursday night we've got a couple of Canberra boys coming down to train with us so I think at the moment I guess the feeling of having to integrate so many moving parts away from the local group is being felt less and less, which is definitely a positive for us for sure."
