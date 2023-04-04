The new Labor government's decision to appoint the same person as the health and regional health minister has been called "disappointing" by Wagga's independent MP.
The full ministry was announced on Tuesday with the Member for Keira Ryan Park tasked with both the health and regional health portfolios.
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr advocated for the creation of a dedicated department of regional health in the lead up to the March election, and said regional and rural issues could be ignored.
"The position the government has adopted is actually similar to what was flagged by the Coalition down here in Wagga just before the election," he said.
"It's disappointing that we don't have a standalone department, disappointing we don't have a separate person as regional health minister."
The continuation of a regional health ministry in parliament was one of the recommendations made in last year's the rural health inquiry.
Dr McGirr said he was eager to work with Mr Park to ensure rural health issues did not get "lost in the bureaucracy of Sydney".
"They have committed to implementing all of the recommendations of the rural health inquiry and that is a critical element to producing the improvements," he said.
"That's what we really need to focus on and what I will be focused on keeping them accountable for."
Minister for regional health Ryan Park said his "top priority" was to ensure safe access to healthcare for everyone in NSW "no matter where they live".
That began by implementing the rural health inquiry's recommendations he said, which the regional health division was already working on.
"I will be working closely with NSW Health's Regional Health Division to ensure those living in rural and remote communities are consulted in a meaningful way and prioritised when it comes to the delivery of health services," he said.
"Building on the great work of those across the entire health system, I will continue to proudly represent, and advocate for, all people living in regional, rural and remote NSW."
Dr McGirr said he would not withdraw his support from the government but would retain his "independence in terms of the legislation on the floor".
