The rest of the league has one more weekend of waiting, but Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Wagga Tigers will begin their 2023 campaigns on Good Friday.
Tigers netball coordinator and 2022 league best and fairest winner Jess Allen said her side is excited to get back on court.
"There's no better way to test yourself week one than against the reigning premiers," Allen said.
"We have a very similar team to last year so we're just excited to be be able to start again and get an idea of where we're at and if we've improved from last year."
The first Good Friday fixture since 2019, when Turvey Park hosted the Tigers, Allen said the fixture has impacted player availability slightly.
"It's always nice playing in a big game, we do have a few girls away with it being Easter which makes it harder but everyone wants to play in a big game so we're looking at it that way," she said.
Returning A grade coach Brooke Tilyard is away for the first rounds of the season but that's no concern for Allen.
"We're continuing on from last year and what we started to build," she said.
"Brooke being away wont affect us too much, I think on court we all know what she wants us to be doing, and we've got people on the sidelines who she's spoken to about what she wants and what she expects so they'll be there to run the bench."
Meanwhile, along with the rest of the league, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will be waiting another week for their turn to hit the court.
Co-coach Bec Johnson is ready for her new-look side to get their year underway.
"We've had a few personnel changes in our A grade team, this year we're coming into the season pretty fit after a strong footy season which is exciting," Johnson said.
With the club's women's football team lining up in this week's Southern NSW Women's league grand final, Johnson said it's been a juggling act between codes for players in both teams.
That said, the additional fitness and team building football has provided for her netballers has been overall positive.
"It's been a good opportunity with so much of the netball club involved getting the team time and bonding and just building as a club," she said.
Both Johnson and Allen are anticipating a tight Riverina League competition this year with neither getting ahead of themselves.
"Everyone wants to win a premiership, but we're just trying to take it one week at a time, see where we're at and start to build from there, obviously we know we can make it back there and hopefully make it one step further but we're just going to look at the first few weeks to start with," Allen said.
With an injection of young talent from their 2022 under 17s premiership winning side, Johnson is hoping for a good year.
"I think the whole league is tough and you can't go into any game expecting to win, you have to go out there and play for it," she said.
"A good portion of the under 17s who did so well last year are coming through to A grade and A reserve, we've got some really strong players that are strengthening our senior program."
Meanwhile in Turvey Park, Megan Mattingly and her side are hopeful to christen their new courts with a round one win over Wagga Tigers on April 15.
"It's a must win game, but it'd be really nice to have a win in round one on the new courts," Mattingly said last month.
Good Friday's MCUE versus Wagga Tigers game is part of the round four Riverina League fixture.
Good Friday (round four) Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes v Wagga Tigers at Mangoplah Sports Ground on April 7.
Griffith Swans v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Griffith Ex-Services Club on April 15.
Leeton-Whitton v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Leeton Showground on April 15.
Narrandera v Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Narrandera Sportsground on April 15.
Turvey Park v Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval on April 15.
Bye: Coolamon.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
