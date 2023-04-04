Strong turnout for junior gala day

Group Nine was pleased with the feedback to their first junior gala day.
Clubs were offered spots in both under 16s and under 18s for a pre-season hit out on Saturday.
While there wasn't a big number of under 18s teams, with just three including Leeton, there were good numbers in the under 16s at Parramore Park.
Group Nine competition co-ordinator Emma Willis was pleased with how the day unfolded.
"It was a good day," Willis said.
"Any feedback that I did hear was all positive and they were happy for their younger teams to get some pre-season football.
"That is why we put it on so it's a positive to take out of it and what we will look forward to next year when we are planning it.
"Hopefully it will grow and will get some more teams involved."
Especially with under 16s trials hard to come by for clubs.
The day helped Cootamundra make their return to Group Nine.
It was the first Bulldogs team to make an appearance since 2019 with the club looking to ensure they provide an outlet outside of the George Tooke Shield for their developing talent.
Willis was pleased to see them back in the fold ahead of taking their place in the Sullivan Cup.
"Kudos to Junee and Coota who came with less than adequate players, a few had COVID or were injured, but they still turned up and gave it a red hot crack," she said.
"With three games for them Junee did it all day with no subs and Coota had some kids at touch training so they only had 11 players in their last game but it was still competitive against Leeton.
"It's good to welcome them back over to Group Nine."
Interest from teams is one thing Willis hopes will improve for future years.
Especially with a number of clubs offering their interest after the deadline had eclipsed.
"It was purely because we didn't have the field space as there is oversow going on at Equex," she said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
