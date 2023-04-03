The Star of Courage medal awarded to Riverina-born police officer Leah Rudder has sold at auction in Sydney last week for a huge $28,670.
The Star of Courage is awarded for acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril and is ranked in highest level of Australian civil bravery decorations, second only to the Cross of Valour, the civilian equivalent to the Victoria Cross.
Former NSW Police Senior Constable Leah Rudder was the first female officer to receive the honour.
Auction house Noble Numismatics' Jim Noble said two collectors fought over the medal, that was auctioned as part of a set of five medals she was awarded during her career.
The medal eventually sold for well over the $20,000 asking price.
Mr Noble said the price was a good one for a piece of police memorabilia, and garnered a price usually reserved for war medals.
Deniliquin-born, Goulburn and Wagga raised, Mrs Rudder was recognised after she risked her life in a house fire, braving a collapsing house to save the life of its occupant.
"This is a very significant honour, it's a pleasing result and I'm pleased for the owner," Mr Noble said.
Although he admitted it was a shame that Mrs Rudder was forced to sell her precious medals due to financial hardship and said he would be speaking with the bidder about the chance that they may donate the medals back to the distinguished officer.
"I might have a little talk with him," he said.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
