Plans for a major multi-million dollar shift in strategy for road upgrades in the northern suburbs have been approved by Wagga city council.
Council sought budget changes to the Pine Gully Road Upgrade project in part due to the significant effect the Estella Public school, opened in 2021, has had on traffic and seeks to provide better access to the area.
Estella Road will now get upgrades on the west side of the school, estimated to cost in the region of $700,000, and there will now be a set of lights at the Pine Gully Road and Estella Road intersection, instead of a roundabout, and a two lane roundabout at the Boorooma Street and Estella Road intersection.
Council hope to get funding to fix the west end of Estella Road from the Fixing Local Roads program and if successful work would start January 2025.
Boorooma Street will also be widened, getting a four-lane upgrade between Avocet Drive and Farrer Road.
The increased budget costs for the Booroma Street and Estella Road upgrades are estimated to total around $2.3 million.
The motion to approve the new budget was passed without debate at Monday night's council meeting.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
