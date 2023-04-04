Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have signed Tiwi Bombers' excitement machine Dion Munkara.
The three-time Tiwi Bombers best and fairest winner arrived in Mangoplah on the weekend and will come straight in for Friday's season opener against Wagga Tigers.
Munkara has long been considered one of the stars of the Northern Territory Football League's (NTFL) Premier League but has also played senior football in the Western Australian Football League (WAFL) and North Eastern Australian Football League (NEAFL).
Munkara has arrived at Mangoplah Sportsground after spending the season playing alongside returning Goannas' ruck Sam de Sousa.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe is excited for what Munkara will bring to both the club and the league.
"I think there is excitement about Dion's arrival for a whole host of reasons and definitely you don't have to look too far into Dion's footy resume to be incredibly impressed with what he's done," Rowe said.
"He's a three-time best and fairest winner with the Tiwi Bombers, he's played first grade at WAFL level, he's played first grade at NEAFL level and there's no question that he's just an incredibly exciting talent.
"There's not too many guys that you get to bring to your club at country level where you can actually google their name and six or seven highlights pop up where you go wowee he's a genuine excitement machine.
"From our perspective, don't get me wrong, the priority is always to bring in a good person and good player that can help you win games of footy and make your club a better place but I think it's also really nice when you can bring in someone who offers excitement to the whole competition and I definitely think that Dion's on that level."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Rowe is keen to try Munkara's explosiveness in different areas of the ground.
"He's a forward come midfielder. Having a chat with him, he said predominantly forward and gets rolled through the middle," he said.
"Sam de Sousa, who's obviously had a strong hand in his recruitment, has this theory that playing him on a wing would be ideal because he does break the game open in that mid third but definitely close to goal he's got the ability to do some pretty mercurial things.
"It's not just him kicking goals. If you look at his highlights, he has the ability off the turnover to break the line, have three or four bounces and then got a beautiful left foot kick and tends to make late decisions, even I reckon sometimes he must make them as he's guiding the ball down onto his boot and I think that his ability to assist us on the scoreboard, whether it be through direct assists or him kicking goals will be where we get the most value out of Dion.
"In saying that, he offers you a real point of difference that not many will have when it comes to sending him through the middle from time to time as well, even if it's late in quarters with tiring bodies, you send him through there to see what he can produce out of nothing at times.
"I think it's just exciting to have the ability to have a few layers to the options you've got with him."
Munkara and his family arrived from the Tiwi Islands on the weekend and will make Mangoplah home for the season.
His arrival adds further intrigue to the season opener against Tigers at Mangoplah Sportsground and joins a growing list of new faces set to line up for the Goannas.
Munkara, Dean Lord, Wilson Morshead, Tristan Wheeler, Taylor Clark, Sam Male and Harry Nunn are all new faces likely to line-up on Friday.
Fellow Goannas recruits Harry Fitzsimmons, de Sousa and Matt Kelly are set to be late starters to the year.
MCUE co-coach Nelson Foley will miss the season opener with one game's suspension still carried over from last year, while key defender Tim Smith will also miss the early part of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.