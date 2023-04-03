High schools across the Riverina are set to ban phones later this year after the NSW Labor government announced it would follow through on its election promise this week.
On Monday, the state government said public secondary school students will be banned from using mobile phones at school from Term 4.
The move is part of the new Minns Government's election commitment to improve students' learning and social development.
But some schools have already implemented their own phone ban, including The Riverina Anglican College which brought in the measures mid-2022.
TRAC head of secondary Christopher Ingold said it's proved a success and welcomed the move for state high schools.
"I think it's a great idea to be banning mobile phones in schools," Mr Ingold said.
"We already have we've already banned mobile phones during the school day here at the college so students have to have their phones in their lockers from about 8:55 until 3:10 when the bell goes.
"We found in doing our research that there's significant evidence to suggest that the impact of mobile phones on student engagement, specifically around distractions from notifications.
He said this even applied to what are called "phantom notifications."
"This is where kids think they've received [a notification after feeling] a buzz in their pocket and that of course takes them away from deep thinking about their learning."
Mr Ingold said banning phones also helps reduce the risk of behaviour that could lead to bullying.
"It also means that kids can't record silly things happening at recess in the playground and helps them to have more self-control around that space.
"It reduces the chance for kids to be posting things online while at school and doing things that we may not agree with or that may not fit in with our values."
CSU associate professor in information technology and TRAC dad Yeslam Al-Saggaf helped run a program on student phone use at schools last year and agrees the ban is a great move.
"Young people [these days] are able to divide their attention to several things at once, but smart phones are easier and more fun compared to traditional activities," assoc prof Al-Saggaf said.
He said even if students have their phones at recess or lunchtime they may be checking their phones rather than participate in other activities they would otherwise such as playing footy, or running around and playing with their friends.
But his son Mohamed, 15, is in two minds about the ban.
While the year 10 student believes it's a great idea to ban the devices at meal breaks, he likes the idea of having a phone and said "it adds another dimension to teaching and makes lessons more interesting."
Meanwhile, Wagga High School parent and president of the school's Parents & Citizens committee, Helen Mundy also welcomed the ban, but said public high schools already have systems in place to stop phones being used during class time.
But Ms Mundy said such a strict policy could also have a negative impact, saying when students are in the real world, they will need to know how to manage distractions.
"As I understand, public schools in Wagga have those systems in place teaching students those management skills, so that might be something that gets lost in this."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
