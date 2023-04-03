A prominent Wagga CBD building has finally sold after nearly a year on the market.
The building at 62-66 Fitzmaurice Street, home to popular discount retailer Ten Tops, has been sold to "a local buyer" who snapped the building for close to the owner's $1.65 million asking price.
"It's a local buyer, on the money and showing a good return [for the owner]," PRD real estate's Anthony Paul confirmed.
The 1308sqm building, located on a prime stretch of Fitzmaurice Street across from the Wagga court house and next door to the iconic Hunters Newsagency, went up for auction in May last year but failed to attract any offers.
At the time, Mr Paul said interest rates rises may have put off potential buyers.
"A couple of people were sitting on their hands regarding the recent election result, a couple of them said they'll wait and see what happens with Labor coming in," he said.
Speaking with The Daily Advertiser one year on, Mr Paul said it was "always a case of waiting for the right buyer to come along".
The building is an attractive proposition for investors as it comes with Ten Tops locked in as a tenant, which brings in a "good return" of "over 6 per cent net".
"It's a good investment for someone to sit on," Mr Paul said.
The building is owned by Patrick Henderson who previously owned and operated Northside Furniture and Bedding at that location for over 20 years, before closing down in 2017.
The sale is expected to be completed on May 1.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
