Farrer MP Sussan Ley isn't showing any interest in the Liberal Party leadership despite a massive boil-over in the Aston by-election on Saturday.
The party's deputy leader didn't wish to comment when contacted by The Border Mail comment on April 2, but has given no indication that she should replace Peter Dutton as opposition leader after the loss of the Melbourne seat for the first time in more than a century.
Speaking on ABC program Insiders on Sunday, Mr Dutton said he accepted responsibility for the party's loss in the Aston by-election on Saturday, won by Labor's Mary Doyle.
"I can tell you it makes me more determined to rebuild this party and be in a winning position by 2025," he said.
"Obviously, the difficulties for us in Victoria haven't germinated in Aston over the course of the last five weeks.
"Even back to 2013, with all of my predecessors, Victoria is the one state that we have never held a majority of seats in and there are huge issues at a state level as well.
"Parties always tear themselves apart in opposition. We haven't gone through that period of self-destruction."
Federal National leader David Littleproud told AAP Mr Dutton was still the best person to take charge of the Liberal Party.
He also blamed the by-election loss on Liberal party infighting in Victoria.
Liberal Senator Jane Hume also voiced her support for Mr Dutton.
