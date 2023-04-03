Calming down first round excitement and going back to basics were key to North Wagga's comprehensive 57-12 A grade win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
Coach Flynn Hogg said her side played better than she had anticipated.
"It was much better than I expected to be honest, we stepped out there and gave it our all which was great," Hogg said.
"I don't think it was much of a grand final rematch, as (CSU coach) Holly (Judd) said, it was a fairly new team and they still made us work really hard, it didn't matter the score and I don't think the score reflected the game to be honest."
Focusing on the basics heading into the season Hogg was pleased with how their training translated onto the court.
"Our transition from attack to defence was great and we had trust in each other down the court," she said.
"We were working on a lot of baseline throw ins from our defence end and they just did that automatically, so that was another great thing."
Eager to be on court again, Hogg said they were sucked into a faster game than their typical style and she'll work with her squad to calm them before round two.
"We got really excited, a couple of times we got sucked into driving away from the ball down the court and we'd give that ball instead of waiting for them to drive away and come back," she said.
"The CSU pressure was great but I think it was just us getting excited that there was an open court and so many options."
Over the next fortnight the team will work on basics such as driving back towards the ball.
"We'll focus on not falling into the habit of going over and over, because it creates a lot of pressure on that pass if it's going over a lot of hands and someone can pick it off," she said.
"So we need to fall back into that short sharp game and drive towards the ball not those flat drives away.
"There was not anything major to bring away, just those basics and hand picking on those."
With East Wagga-Kooringal their opponent for round two after the Easter long weekend, Hogg said last year's ladder positions won't determine this year's teams.
"I don't think you can underestimate any team this year because I think it's a fairly new competition this year compared to last year," she said.
"Just by hearing who is playing for them, I think it'll be a nice physical game so we'll need to work hard on getting that front position and slowing our game down."
Farrer League has a competition-wide bye this weekend for Easter.
North Wagga (57) d Charles Sturt University (12) at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday.
East Wagga Hawks (28) d Barellan (22) at Barellan Sports Ground on Saturday.
Marrar (38) d Northern Jets (37) at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
Temora (75) d Coleambally (39) at Colembally Sports Ground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
