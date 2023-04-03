The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

North Wagga take lessons from first round win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Duncan defends in the goal circle. Picture by Madeline Begley
Laura Duncan defends in the goal circle. Picture by Madeline Begley

Calming down first round excitement and going back to basics were key to North Wagga's comprehensive 57-12 A grade win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.