Rising interest rates and increasing costs are deterring people from building homes in the Riverina.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed the amount of approvals for building new detached houses fell by 15 per cent last year compared to 2021.
In December, there were just 12 building approvals reported, and in January, there were 17.
Housing Industry Association (HIA) regional director for southern NSW and ACT Greg Weller said the numbers were a reflection of the 10 year low in approvals for detached dwellings nationally.
In Wagga, he said the December 2022 quarter was the lowest since the March quarter 2017.
"It's pretty clear from looking at this that the 12 approvals in December and 17 in January that the interest rates are biting there," he said.
"They've seen interest rates go up in November and December and that's obviously scared people out of the market."
The Reserve Bank of Australia elected to pause interest rates at 3.6 per cent for April on Tuesday.
Wagga builder Wayne Carter said interest rates, along with other costs associated with building a home is causing the low approval rate.
"There's the interest rates which I'd imagine are taking people out of the market," he said.
"But the reason they're out of the market is not just interest rates, there's rising building costs, a lack of workers and a lack of available land."
Mr Weller said people thinking about building would also be discouraged by the extra costs associated with it.
"We've done analysis over the years and it continues to show about 40 per cent of all costs," he said.
"We want to see new homes being built but unfortunately there's a lot of government policy that runs contrary to that."
The latest State of the Nation housing report found Australia's new housing supply would fall short by 79,300 over the decade.
Committee 4 Wagga's land monitor report predicted a two to three year lag in the city's housing supply which may need as many as 1714 new homes by 2026.
The federal government is currently negotiating the $10 billion housing Australia future fund bill which would see 30,000 social and affordable properties in the first five years.
