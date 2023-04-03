People turned out in numbers on Saturday evening to rally around Wagga's Iranian community at their peaceful protest against the theocratic regime back home.
The Women, Life, Freedom candlelight vigil was a "great success", according to organisers and pleasingly around 80 per cent of attendees were from the non-Iranian community, said Wagga GP Shabnam Azarm.
"We felt really supported by the community," she said.
"Lots of people were emotional that day and they were wishing the people of Iran their best in their protest."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Azram said the vigil - which featured pictures and stories of Iranians who've lost their lives at the hands of the regime - was "eye-opening" for locals and hopefully educated many to the horrors occurring in her homeland.
"It was an eye-opener for them ... I don't think the international media is covering the full details," Dr Azram said.
"We're dealing with a very evil regime ... they couldn't believe their eyes seeing the children's photos."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said the Iranians living here are incredibly brave to speak out and the wider Wagga community were on hand to support them.
"There can be repercussions if you're seen at a vigil and it was very brave of those who came, to come," he said.
"That's how we show our support in this community and that's by standing beside them or in front of them if we need to to assist in raising the profile of what's actually happening and getting the story out there.
"It was fantastic to see the community come out like they did."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.