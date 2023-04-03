Wagga City Wanderers have had a promising start to the year with a 3-1 win over ANU in Canberra on Sunday.
Their first game in the State League following relegation at the end of last year, there was a sense of unknown for the squad before kick off.
Team manager Gary Lyons said it was a good show from the first grade side.
"There was a couple of key players who weren't available for the game but that gave us the opportunity to bring up some of the younger girls, so we got the result early in the season and there was lost of promising bits and pieces," Lyons said.
"I think all the girls were in really good spirits and keen to get into it."
Two of the Wanderers goals came from young Kate Foley.
"She's a very dynamic young player, she's very fast and hungry for the ball and showed that on the weekend.
"She managed to take a couple of opportunities and it was great to get her on the score sheet a couple of times, and I'm sure we'll be seeing plenty more goals from Kate this season."
Lyons was also pleased with the performances of Piper Scott, Tia Lyons, and goalkeeper Ebony Warner-Chilstone.
"Tia Lyons is back after a few years off and captained the side, she had a break due to uni and work but was well received back into the club," Lyons said.
The game was re-located several times between Canberra and Wagga but Lyons said that didn't impact player availability.
Daisy and Ava Tuksar were unable to take the field while waiting for their dual registration approvals from Capital Football.
Lyons hopes they will be available for round two after the Easter break but said there is no confirmation when approvals will be finalised.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.