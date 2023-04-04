The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Something for everyone to be offered at 2023 Griffith Pioneer Park action day over Easter

AW
By Allan Wilson
April 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Museum curator, Jason Richardson, is welcoming everyone to attend the Griffith Pioneer Park Museum's action day on Good Friday. Picture Allan Wilson
Museum curator, Jason Richardson, is welcoming everyone to attend the Griffith Pioneer Park Museum's action day on Good Friday. Picture Allan Wilson

Visitors and residents are being invited to step back in time when the Griffith Pioneer Park Museum holds it's 2023 action day next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.