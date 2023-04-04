Visitors and residents are being invited to step back in time when the Griffith Pioneer Park Museum holds it's 2023 action day next week.
To be held on Good Friday, organisers hope for a return of a bumper crowd in what will be the second event to occur after the pandemic.
Favorited attractions as well as new exhibits will celebrate 52 years since the park opened.
Despite forecasts of poor weather, part-time curator, Jason Richardson, is confident of a cracking day of fun for all.
"If predictions are right it'll be the first rainy action day to occur in over a decade," Mr Richardson said.
"But, I'm sure it won't hinder attendance or dampen spirits.
"We'll have a wealth of demonstrations, including traditional shearing, steam engines, and activities illustrating not only the history of the Griffith area but also beyond.
Cultural dancing will also feature by the Griffith City Band, the Shri Lankan Dance Group, the Marrambidya Dance Group, as well as Samoan and Tongan performers.
In other news
"Dizzy Dilemma will be providing her hula hoop demonstrations and there will be musical acts by Stickie Fingers, the Ironbark Blue Grass Band and others," Mr Richardson said.
"There will be spinning, weaving and other craft workshops, as well as face painting, a jumping castle and a petting zoo to keep kids entertained.
"Plenty of market stalls will keep browsers happy and the Griffith Lions Club will also be cooking up a storm of fish and chips given it will be Good Friday."
The Italian Museum will be in full swing with the committee making and cooking pizza and pasta, while the Sikh community will be on hand donating their time to serve tasty Indian foods.
The action day will be held on Good Friday from 10am to 4pm.
Buses will be available on the hour from the Griffith Tourism Hub and parking with a shuttle bus at Dalton Park.
Attendees are encouraged to book in advance both online here and at the park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.