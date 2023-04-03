The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga council to seek clarification from government over Banking Act in event of a GFC

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
April 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Richard Foley wants calcification from the government on the safety of Wagga ratepayer money in the event of another GFC . Picture by Madeline Begley
Councillor Richard Foley wants calcification from the government on the safety of Wagga ratepayer money in the event of another GFC . Picture by Madeline Begley

Millions of ratepayer dollars could be at risk if we head into another Global Financial Crisis according to one Wagga councillor, and they want the government to guarantee that our money will be safe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.