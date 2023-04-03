Millions of ratepayer dollars could be at risk if we head into another Global Financial Crisis according to one Wagga councillor, and they want the government to guarantee that our money will be safe.
The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the near collapse of banking giant Credit Suisse has some in the financial industry on edge with some commentators suggesting that along with inflation and high interest rates we could be looking at another global recession.
Wagga city councillor Richard Foley is concerned that the council's $196 million nest egg could be at risk, much like the many councils across the nation who lost "millions" in the 2008 crisis.
In particular, he wants clarification on an amendment to the Banking Act which he said could allow for banks to 'bail-in' - essentially take money from deposits to bolster their finances in a crisis.
"The law that the Morrision government brought in is vague and ambiguous, and we as councillors have a fiduciary duty to the taxpayers and citizens of this city to make sure that the money we hold in trust for them is safe," he said.
"It's a little over $196 million ... the worst case scenario ... nearly another 200 banks in the US are at risk, if there is a repeat of the GFC, the law now stands that funds can be bailed in."
Cr Foley put it to council that the general manager write to the federal treasure for clarification on the law.
"We had multiple councils [in Australia] lose tens of millions of dollars in the GFC," he said.
"[Wagga's $196 million] could be completely lost, could be. I'm not saying it's going to be, but the way the law is written it could happen and I'm seeking some clarity."
Cr Foley said Wagga's money is spread across 28 banks, each account only currently guaranteed up to $250,000.
At Monday's meeting Cr Foley's motion was passed unanimously, with an amendment from deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon that council brings a similar motion to the Australian Local Government Association annual conference.
"If it's as serious as it appears to be, then it affects all councils, not just Wagga council," she said.
Councillor Rod Kendall supported the motion, telling the councillors that while he "has absolutely no fears about the strength and stability of Australia's banking system" he sees "no harm" in writing a letter to seek clarification on the law and the removal of 'bail-in'.
"This is not being done out of any immediate fear, it's being done because I think it's good governance to make sure we have the most secure deposits we can have," he said.
