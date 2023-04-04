First of all, I would like to congratulate Chris Minns on winning the recent NSW election.
One of his plans, I understand, is to ban mobile phones in secondary schools from October 1.
I think the ban should also include our primary schools.
Children are at school to learn, not play with devices - phones, tablets etc. These devices are also misused for bullying people, either via text or social media. It really needs to stop at all levels.
The biggest thing that really needs to be reintroduced to schools is discipline.
Our teachers are way too lenient on students' misbehaviour, and discipline needs to be restored.
It's no wonder most children are out of line these days, getting up to no good, and we've got these do-gooders to thank for this mess - not being able to punish a child for their wrongdoing.
Principals and teachers need to have their powers back to deal with any students who are out of line.
It's not only banning devices, premier, it's bullying and the restoration of discipline and respect that also needs to be a top priority for our students to succeed.
Secondly, our roads. As we know they're an absolute mess - are there any major plans in the not too distant future to fix and improve them?
Band-Aid solutions or patch-up jobs are not really an answer.
There's no doubt that roads need to be upgraded.
Let's hope that they can be before voters go back to the polls in four years from now, otherwise our votes have been nothing but a waste of time, money and resources.
Let's hope that Premier Minns does a good job running the state of NSW.
READ MORE LETTERS:
I was listening to Pauline Hanson asking Penny Wong about the 650,000 refugees arriving in our country before the middle of 2024.
Senator Wong showed complete disregard for the question.
If these people are coming to live in our country, how many taxpayer dollars will it cost?
And where are they going to get the people to start the vetting process? How much will that cost the taxpayer?
With an extremely critical shortage of housing, where are they going to place them in the homes and units that people in this country have been waiting years for?
And what about a shortage of nurses, doctors, ambos and hospital beds? You would have to think this is an April fool's joke if it wasn't so serious.
And why doesn't the mainstream media say something about this - I only heard watching a half an hour of the Senate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.