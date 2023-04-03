Inside 67 metal cages constructed into a wall like formation at the Wagga Art Gallery lies about 80,000 unwanted and broken toys.
They were collected over a period of four years from Salvos stores by Estella artist Chris Whyte, after he began volunteering at the op shop in Wagga.
He said he wanted to demonstrate the way we teach children to be wasteful with the installation, titled Anthropocene - a Toy Story.
"I sat in a room once from 6am until 1.30pm on Christmas Day and watched three children unwrap presents the entire time," Mr Whyte said.
"We're training them from an really early age to be consumers."
Each cage - stacked into a wall like structure - contains about 1100 toys, all donated to Salvos stores and all unable to be resold by the charity.
Mr Whyte said he hoped it would encourage people to think about their own purchasing tendencies and even prompt families to feel less guilty about buying less presents for their children.
"In our modern world, we just don't have time to think about things," he said.
"If we don't start to take things seriously, we're not going to have what we have at the moment, we're going to have something that we really don't want to have."
Owner and former head chef at Magpies Nest, Mr Whyte returned to his artistic roots in retirement, keen to create works which were accessible to everyone.
"I've always loved installation work and conceptual work, which this is an example," he said.
The installation joins consumption focused exhibitions Plastic: unwrapping the world, and Blake Griffiths: Glass Beach.
It's part of a yearlong focus on the environment from the Wagga Art Gallery aimed to start conversations around climate change in the community.
Anthropocene - a Toy Story is on display at the Wagga Art Gallery until May 8.
