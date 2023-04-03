The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Estella artist Chris Whyte collects 80k unwanted toys from Salvos to create Wagga Art Gallery installation

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated April 3 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Whyte next to his art installation Anthropocene - a Toy Story at the Wagga Art Galley. Picture by Madeline Begley
Chris Whyte next to his art installation Anthropocene - a Toy Story at the Wagga Art Galley. Picture by Madeline Begley

Inside 67 metal cages constructed into a wall like formation at the Wagga Art Gallery lies about 80,000 unwanted and broken toys.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.