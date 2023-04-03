Wagga Tigers are set to be boosted by the inclusion of two-time premiership player Jackson Kelly for the Riverina League season opener on Friday.
Kelly won the South Australian National Football League (SANFL) premiership with Norwood last September but recently returned from overseas and is set to begin the season back at Tigers.
The 26-year-old will line-up for Tigers in the Good Friday clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. He is expected to play two of the club's first three games before making a decision on his plans for the year.
"A week or two after the Easter break, he's going to know for sure where he's going to be," Wagga Tigers captain-coach Murray Stephenson said.
"There's a reasonable chance that he stays here for the whole year but we're not sure, he's not sure, it just depends on everything else apart from footy.
"He got back about a month ago. He's been back and training in Adelaide. He trained with us for a bit of time in there as well. I think the fitness is in the genes, him coming back from overseas looked as fit as anyone we've got. He doesn't need too much work."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Stephenson is rapt to have him to face the Goannas on Friday and revealed he will play through the midfield for Tigers.
"Through the middle for sure. He's a real competitor, he works, he's got leg speed, he ticks a lot of boxes and has premiership experience with Norwood," Stephenson said.
"In his career so far, he's done a lot of great things, has a lot of great experiences so he'll bring a lot so we're happy to have him hopefully for the whole season but as long as we've got him at least."
While Kelly is only pencilled in to play early games against MCUE and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at this point, Stephenson expects there is a good chance they will secure him for the season.
His younger brothers, Ben and Harry, returned to Tigers during the off-season in a move that can only help the club's chances of landing Jackson.
"We also think him getting back amongst the fold at the footy club, with the boys he's played footy with before like Shaun Flanigan, Lahn Shepherd, his two brothers as well, Ben and Harry, they're pretty big draws for him to come back and not only for the short term but long term as well," Stephenson said.
"I think it's a real possibility. I think he sees it that way as well but it's pending on a couple of things outside of footy."
Kelly's inclusion is a timely one for Tigers, with Stephenson set to miss Friday's game with a hamstring injury.
Brady Morton and Arsh Singh will also miss due to overseas trips, while Army recruits Matt Jackson and Brendan Kiesey, along with Iggy Lyons, are out with injury. Lyons will miss the first half of the season with a scaphoid injury.
Stephenson however insists Tigers are better positioned this year to cover unavailabilities.
"I think we've this year, with recruiting, we've added some class on top and we've also added a fair bit of depth," he said.
"We massively (needed to). I remember even in my first year here, our list was probably stronger but we fell away pretty quick. Our top 20-25 was really good but as you know, you've always got three or four, if you're healthy, sitting on the sidelines.
"It was a big thing we worked out with recruiting that we needed quality and we needed depth and we think we ticked the box, for the most part anyway."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.