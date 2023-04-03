The Daily Advertiser
Jackson Kelly will make a surprise appearance for Wagga Tigers in the Good Friday clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes

By Matt Malone
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:00pm
Jackson Kelly will line up for Wagga Tigers against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Friday.
Wagga Tigers are set to be boosted by the inclusion of two-time premiership player Jackson Kelly for the Riverina League season opener on Friday.

