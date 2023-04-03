The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Heat are on the bottom of the Waratah League ladder after a 72-39 loss to Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders

By Matt Malone
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 2:00pm
Wagga Heat playing coach Zac Maloney is questioning his position at the helm after a third straight loss to start the Waratah League season. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Heat playing coach Zac Maloney is questioning his position at the helm after a third straight loss to start the Waratah League season. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA Heat coach Zac Maloney has been left to question his position after a third consecutive loss to start the season.

