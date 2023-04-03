WAGGA Heat coach Zac Maloney has been left to question his position after a third consecutive loss to start the season.
The Heat are languishing on the bottom of the Waratah League ladder after a 72-39 loss to Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders at PCYC Stadium on Sunday.
It leaves the Heat as the only winless team in the competition.
The latest loss has left Maloney scratching his head, searching for answers.
"Probably once again a bit disappointed," Maloney said.
"I think we lacked energy from the start. We never really got going and we just didn't execute anything.
"It's a tough one but it's also a common theme throughout the year already, we've had a couple of little, good passages but for the most part, it hasn't really been there.
"It's a tough one."
Maloney believes the time has come to question whether he is the right person for the head coaching role.
"It's a tough pill to swallow but from that, I think it's time for myself, I'm always doing these interviews and always talking to everyone and saying we, we, we, but it's probably time I start looking at I," he said.
"Just my involvement, whether what I'm doing as a coach is working, whether the player-coach dynamic is not suited for the boys and whether I'm a coach that the boys actually want to play for.
"A lot of things really don't make sense at the moment.
"We're a better team that what we were last year. We had by far the best pre-season we've had in the three years that I've coached and the culture of the team off the floor is awesome, everyone gets along. Whether that's what I'm doing at training with the boys, it can be a really tough dynamic to have a player-coach and then also, I've got to look at my own performance a little bit.
"I haven't gotten firing at all this year and whether that's a combination of trying to over coach or what."
Maloney was restricted to just seven points on Sunday, after scoring 16 and 9 in the opening two weeks. He conceded juggling coaching commitments while playing is something that does not come easy to him.
"That's probably something, to be honest, I do struggle a little bit with," he said.
"After the game I asked the boys to give me some of their own feedback and own thoughts.
"I'm in a bit of a unique position with this ball club where the people on the board that I can go to, technically the ones that employ me to be the coach, don't really have a basketball background so it's hard to go to them for advice or seek that feedback that I need so it's got to come internally from the boys.
"A lot of the feedback I've received so far, it's good to hear. The boys spoke about how it's on them.
"A few of the comments were a couple of the boys saying that I need to be a little bit more selfish and it plays on your mind as a coach. It's a hard thing to ignore, you can't go out and shoot the ball every time you touch it, or play the way I used to play because you get looked at differently but that's probably some stuff I just need to ignore and worry about what I can do as a player as well and knowing I have some of the boys backing then that's good enough for me.
"I know I can do it. I had some really good games last year as a player-coach and the year before."
Maloney said the time is right to question what is going on with so much time remaining in the season.
"We have this weekend off, I've given the boys a bit of time away from the court this week, we'll do some other things but it's probably just a week where I need to seek some answers, self reflect quite a bit and get the feedback off the boys," he said.
"Hopefully it's something that can be turned into a positive. It's not something I want to step away from and I hope the boys don't want that either but we've got to come together as a group and I've got to do what's best for the boys.
"It's a tough start to the season, 0-3, but it's also not too late in the season not to do anything about it.
"There are teams above us that are winning and losing, there are some teams that should be winning that have lost, there are teams that are only one game ahead of us.
"Everything is there, as I said, we had one of the best pre-seasons, we've got a really good squad, really good culture, it's just the matter of finding an answer, something clicking and hopefully it's something we look back on at the end of the season and say that was a really good turning point for us."
After this week's general bye, the Heat face Canberra Gunners Academy in Canberra.
"That will be a really tough challenge but it's probably the perfect team to be playing. You want to have a good team, not an easy team where you can come out and roll over the top of them," he said.
"At the end of the day, what's on the scoreboard is not really the concern, it's about what we're putting together and that's not happening at the moment."
