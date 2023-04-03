Climate change really is everything, everywhere all at once

Coming towards the end of my leave came an important climate report, in the form of the United Nation's sixth climate assessment. It was dire news, though if we act decisively now all is not lost.
Then last week came the news that the federal government had reached a compromise agreement with the Greens to pass its inadequate emissions safeguard bill.
As Crikey reported: "One week on since UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the world 'humanity is on thin ice', Labor reached a compromise with the Greens over its signature climate policy, agreeing to a suite of amendments, including - most notably - an absolute cap on real emissions.
Greens party room leader Adam Bandt said it should significantly rein in the number of new coal and gas mines. 'Coal and gas have taken a huge hit,' he said, pointing out the hard cap means 'real pollution must actually come down' and fossil fuel corporations can no longer 'buy their way out of the cap with offsets'.
I'll explore the compromise in full later in the column, but firstly let's look at the UN report.
Drawing on the global recognition of an Oscar-winning film to grab the world's attention, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, warned that a concerted effort of "everything, everywhere, all at once" is needed if we are to avert climate disaster, The Guardian Australia reported.
Guterres was ringing the alarm bell to mark the mammoth new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change into the crisis, the last before 2030.
The final section of the UN's report that the world is warming fast, that climate change is already hurting us, and that it is caused by human activity, almost entirely by burning fossil fuels.
The report makes clear that the global surface temperature has increased faster since 1970 than in any other 50-year period over the last 2000 years, and that in 2019 there was more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than at any other time in the past two million years.
The rate of sea level rise increased from an average of 1.3 mm a year between 1901 and 1971 to 3.7 mm between 2006 and 2018, wrote Nick O'Malley (SMH).
We have everything we need to fix the climate crisis, but we need to do it now, the report pointed out.
There is still time to act.
Lest readers imagine the Greens had no foundation for sticking to their guns in arguing for a tougher emissions safeguard scheme, journalist Ross Gittins pointed out that "Labor is just pretending to be tough on climate change" (SMH, re-printed by Crikey).
"It's not perfect, but the Labor-Greens climate deal should limit emissions and fossil fuels. That matters", wrote Adam Morton in The Guardian Australia.
There are elements in the deal that make it harder for some fossil fuel developments to go ahead, and there will be steps to ensure that the onsite emissions are actually coming down.
These are important changes.
The parties have agreed to legislate a five-year rolling limit, which the Greens call a "hard cap", on onsite carbon dioxide pollution from the country's 215 biggest polluting sites.
If delivered as promised, it will mean that industrial pollution within Australia cannot increase. It will also mean that annual targets cannot be met by companies collectively increasing pollution and then relying on offsets.
Adam Bandt says it means that about half of the 116 possible fossil fuel developments listed as in the pipeline on a government department website won't be able to go ahead. That's putting it positively.
While the 116 figure has become a campaigning point for fossil fuel opponents, quite a lot of those projects were unlikely to go ahead anyway as they would not be economically viable.
But there are several, and possibly up to a few dozen, coal and gas projects on the list that could still go ahead, depending on private finance and approval under environment laws.
Now, they can only do that as long as the total major industrial emissions in the country do not go up.
So yes, the perfect hasn't been reached, but the good that has been achieved is far better than Labor's lamentable original proposal.
