Excitement is brewing in Ganmain as the Lions look to become back-to-back premiers in the Southern NSW Women's league.
After a tight game with East Wagga-Kooringal on Friday night, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Luke Walsh said it was a relief to be playing for one more week.
"It's a bit of a relief now after Friday night and how the game was played but it's just excitement now," Walsh said.
With most of this year's team part of last year's premiership side, Walsh said he hopes the grand final day experience will help keep new players calm and focused on Thursday night.
"Knowing what the week's about and how to prepare yourself, and knowing what's coming in a grand final, because the level and intensity steps up, I think being prepared for that will help," he said.
"But first timers in grand finals can still play well, so who knows, but I think it helps having that bit of experience knowing what's coming up."
Planning a whole-club training session for Tuesday night, Walsh is hoping to build momentum and atmosphere early in the week ahead of the game.
"We usually train Wednesday play Friday, so we've just brought that forward to Tuesday, Thursday," he said.
"We'll prepare the same way as we normally do, we'll have the men's footballers and the netballers out there so most of the senior club will be there, so we'll build a bit of an atmosphere and generate a bit of excitement."
Both Ganmain and Coolamon head into the game undefeated, a new experience for Walsh, who has had his fair share of grand final experiences as a men's player.
"It's something I've never faced before, I'm not too sure how I feel," Walsh said.
"Sometimes there's a bit of comfort coming up against a team that you know and have played a few times, that's my experience in men's footy, you play everyone twice then meet them again in the finals, so this is definitely new.
"It's kind of exciting, it's a new concept, two undefeated teams playing in a grand final."
From their pools, both Walsh and Coolamon's coach Mark Carroll have had eyes on each other's team.
"I watched most of the game after we played East Wagga, so I have seen a little bit of them and I've been very impressed with what I've seen so far," Walsh said.
"It's a bit hard to get a gauge sometimes on results from the different pools but seeing them play, they move quick and they've got some good players, they're exciting to watch the way they move the footy.
"I'm pretty pleased for them to make it out of Pool B and into the grand final, they've obviously improved a lot since last year."
For Carroll, he knows there is a tough challenge ahead.
"We know it's going to be really challenging for us with Ganmain, we're playing a team that hasn't been beaten in two years," Carroll said.
"I think the girls are really looking forward to the challenge and I think we're ready to rock and roll."
With good support from the Coolamon community, Carroll is excited for this week's game.
"When they came off the ground, the people there supporting us were great, it was a great feeling," he said.
With a long-standing rivalry between the two clubs, a large and loud crowd is anticipated.
"It's Coolamon versus Ganmain, it'll be pretty big, they're two pretty football mad towns, so hopefully it's another big crowd and a good spectacle," Caroll said.
