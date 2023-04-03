The Daily Advertiser
Regional League success, learning curve for Wagga players


By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 2:30pm
Alexa Fellows passes the ball for Wagga's under 17s. Picture by Liam Warren
Alexa Fellows passes the ball for Wagga's under 17s. Picture by Liam Warren

The annual Regional League competition has been a superb learning curve for Wagga's under 17 representative netball players, while the under 23 side return champions 44-22 champions over Barellan.

