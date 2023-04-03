The annual Regional League competition has been a superb learning curve for Wagga's under 17 representative netball players, while the under 23 side return champions 44-22 champions over Barellan.
Playing against Barellan and Hume league teams, and in the Wagga under 23 side, coach Rosemary Clarke said it was a big step up for her under 17s players.
"It was a tough weekend but very enjoyable, we learnt a lot and they really showed their skills and their speed and their fitness over the weekend,' Clarke said.
"I think the 23s were definitely the side to beat but you can't be complacent with anything and I think they realised that, it was a quarter by quarter push through.
"For the 17s, it was a real learning curve, playing division one is never easy and playing your own counterparts is also not an easy task, and I think they knew that but what we could do was work on positional play and court craft."
Clarke utilised the weekend as the final selection trial for the under 17s side she'll take to the Junior State Titles in June.
"We'll make our decision on who we'll take to states, and it's a mix of the younger girls who played up in 23s and our 17s," she said.
"It's going to be a very interesting side, a lot of experience was gained on the weekend by both teams."
Clarke was especially impressed with the combination of Phoebe Wallace, Emily McPherson, and Ava Moller in the under 23s side.
"For (Phoebe) to be able to feed and put them into positions was amazing, and both Emily McPherson and Ava Moller shot exceptionally," she said.
She also congratulated the defensive prowess of Ruby Gillard, Ash Reynolds, and Kate Wallace.
"It was just lightning to watch, you'd like to have them going as opens to state championships, that's how nice they looked as a team," Clarke said.
Excited to take on Hume league for the first time, Clarke said their improvement through the weekend was outstanding.
"They obviously hadn't played together much as a representative team but they had an amazing coach on the sideline who during the whole weekend, the improvement in her whole team was really amazing," she said.
It wasn't just the top aged players flexing their skills this weekend, with the Wagga under 12s, 13s and 14s all playing a carnival in Albury also.
Playing up in the under 13s reserves division, Wagga under 12 were runners up, while the 13s were also runners up in division one.
The under 14s side played up in the under 15s reserve competition, and too earned themselves the runners up title.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
