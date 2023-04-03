Wagga Christian College joined forces with the team at Amart Wagga to raise crucial funds to support ill children and their families across the Riverina.
On Monday the team at Amart Wagga and Wagga Christian College staff presented Ronald McDonald House Charities with $1230 worth of donations which was accumulated throughout February and March.
The money will allow the service to continue providing accommodation to Riverina families while their child is staying at either of Wagga's hospitals.
Ronald McDonald House Charities' Kiara Breust said the funds are crucial as demand for the service remains high.
"The house is currently full," she said.
"Ronald McDonald House Charities supports hundreds upon hundreds of sick children and their families every year.
The funds make a world of difference according to Miss Breust.
"Thousands of dollars would be needed if those families didn't have us to stay with," she said.
"Last year alone we supported 145 families and 6000 people went through our family room at Wagga Base Hospital on the paediatric ward which supports families whose child is staying at the hospital."
More than a dozen students at Wagga Christian College alone said they have stayed at Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The importance of the service isn't lost on locals, which is why many businesses, schools and organisations have charity at the forefront of their minds when looking to give back.
Amart Wagga's Leanne Moore said the company decided to jump on board given the charity's importance.
"Everyone Australian-wide knows someone who has had to use this service," she said.
"We value everything they do for our local communities."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
