Amart, Wagga Christian College give back to Ronald McDonald House Charities

By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 3 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 11:30am
Amart Wagga's Leanne Moore with son Toby Moore, Ronald McDonald House Charities' Kiara Breust, Amart's Kris Carroll and Charlotte Moore. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Wagga Christian College joined forces with the team at Amart Wagga to raise crucial funds to support ill children and their families across the Riverina.

