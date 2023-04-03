Wagga Futsal finishes year with grand finals

Wagga Futsal has celebrated the end of their season with the completion of their 2022/23 season grand finals.
Across three days twelve teams battled it out for the crown in hotly contested games.
Wagga Futsal president Sam Gray said the games were competitive and very entertaining for spectators.
"We had some games that were fantastic, the opens game and the 10s and 8s grand finals were just classic," Gray said.
"The feedback we've had has been amazing."
With just one blow-out game in the final series, Gray assured that despite the scoreline, it was a great game for players and spectators alike.
Desperate to keep the season running even longer, Howdy Gang and Easybeats ran their opens grand final into extra time after going goal-for-goal all evening.
Across the season, Gray said more than 3850 goals were kicked in an impressive 530 games.
This season Wagga Futsal has worked hard to boost the profile of their sport in their tenth year of competition.
Gray believes they will continue to see the fruits of their hard work, with numbers steadily increasing.
"I think we'll see more of a growth again, obviously with the women's World Cup on this year, we're hoping to see an up-tick in participation for futsal and football, but when you sit back and look at it, when it's raining outside and the football clubs aren't training, we're still operating," Gray said.
With representative teams travelling to play in the national competition, a youth girls team booked to compete in Melbourne this month, and plans to extend futsal into a year-round sport, there's plenty to be excited for.
Under 8s: BattleBots (6) d Gladiators (0).
Under 10s: Hudson Hurricanes (3) d Dribblers (2).
Under 12s: Top Bins FC (2) d Terminators (0).
Under 14s: Warriors (7) d Burrito Boys (0).
Under 16s: Kazakhstan (7) d Wayfinders (0).
Opens: Howdy Gang (4) d Easybeats (3).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.