Wagga Futsal finishes year with grand finals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 1:30pm
Archer Tsang and Harris Pideski from Hurricanes chase down the ball in the under 10s grand final. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Futsal has celebrated the end of their season with the completion of their 2022/23 season grand finals.

