Slow start costly for Wanderers in round one game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 2 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 2:00pm
Wagga City Wanderers celebrate a goal during their Australia Cup game against Monaro last month. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga City Wanderers celebrate a goal during their Australia Cup game against Monaro last month. Picture by Madeline Begley

A shaky first half had coaches concerned but a promising second half has eased nerves following Wagga City Wanderers 3-2 round one loss to Belconnen on Saturday.

