A shaky first half had coaches concerned but a promising second half has eased nerves following Wagga City Wanderers 3-2 round one loss to Belconnen on Saturday.
Coach Ross Morgan said his side flipped the game's script in the second half to put on a performance he could be proud of.
"Belconnen came out and played really well, and forced us into quite a few errors, they were on top for all of the first half and we were probably lucky it was only 2-nil at half time," Morgan said.
"The second half was a much better performance and the guys dug deep, we pressed them a lot harder than we did in the first half, we flipped the game around so we forced them into errors and got back into the game."
"It was good to see a much improved second half performance, in a game that could have been finished at half time, we were then disappointed not to get points from it at full time," Morgan said.
Round two of the Capital Premier League will be held in a fortnight, following Easter.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
