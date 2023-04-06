The Riverina really turns it on for a great Easter weekend - here's a taste of what's on.
The Griffith community will be spoiled for choice over five days of the city's Easter Party, which officially begins with an event of canapes, cocktails and live entertainment at Cocoa and Bean, or a night out at the Exies.
Get only the best for your Easter table and pick up some beautiful local produce at the weekly Riverina Producers Market. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm at Wagga Showground.
Hunt eggs among the luscious fruits at the Bidgee Strawberries and Cream egg hunt and Easter festival. Gates open at 9.30am before the hunt starts at 10, and there will be plenty more on offer with entertainment by The Mighty Yak, pony rides, face painting, games, food and more. Tickets at the gate are $10, free for those under 2.
The Easter party continues in Griffith, with a refreshing start to the day with the Bacchus on the Lake fun run. The Pioneer Park action day transforms the tourism destination into a hive of activity between 10am and 4pm.
Borambola Wines comes alive with its Easter Cork and Fork Fest over both days of the weekend. Pack the picnic blankets or a chair and head out the highway, where live music and great food feature in the chill days out in the winery grounds from 11am on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, reserve a spot through Eventbrite.
The Whitton Malt House turns it on with a family fun day from 10am to 5pm, with live entertainment, activities for the kids, some old school family fun - think egg and spoon races - and a visit from the fluffy one himself, the Easter Bunny.
Narrandera becomes a hot rod heaven with the annual rod run on Saturday, with late night trading and amusements as the cars cruise East Street through the evening.
The simple wonders are the highlight at the Wagga Stamp and Coin Club's first market of the year. Kickstart or add to the collection at the ARCC Hall in Tarcutta Street from 9am to 4pm. Club members will be buying and selling stamps, notes and coins and providing free valuations. For enquiries please ring Peter on 0488 081 933.
Find some Easter Saturday action in Deniliquin with all the bucking bulls and broncs you could ask for at the annual rodeo. Live bands warm up the crowds from 3pm before the main event kicks off at the rodeo grounds on Racecourse Road at 5pm.
Griffith Vintage Festival marks the end of one of the busiest periods of the year on Easter Saturday, while Blood, Sweat and Beers brings a whole new vibe to Burley Griffin Community Gardens.
Narrandera's hot rod weekend culminates in the show and shine at Narrandera Sportsground from 11am - take in the gleaming beauties, food and market stalls and entertainment for the whole family.
The pubs are putting on a cracking Easter Sunday session, with tunes and activities galore. The Palm and Pawn will have an egg hunt and free pony rides. The Tolland Hotel's funday starts at 11am and has colouring and egg guessing competition and face-painting.
Easter Sunday in Griffith is jam-packed with options, ranging from a day out at Piccolo Family Farm and Sunday sessions at Berton Wines to Celebrazione at De Bortoli and sips over sunset at Yarran.
Thrills and possibly some spills will feature when the Riverina Skate Championships action gets underway in Leeton. The championships will once again feature the chance for participants to showcase their skills, push their boundaries and perhaps even win a prize or two. The Riggz Cup will again be hotly contested, with the day kicking off at 10am.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
