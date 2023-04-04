Wagga's churches will fill for religious services over the Easter period.
ST JOHN'S
Wednesday: 11am holy communion | Thursday: 6pm foot washing and stripping the altar | Friday: 9am Good Friday service | Saturday: 6pm Service of Light | Sunday: 9am holy communion
COMMUNITY OF THE REDEEMER, ASHMONT
Thursday: 6pm foot washing | Sunday: 9am Easter Sunday holy communion
ST SAVIOUR'S
Friday: 11am meditation at the foot of the cross
ST LUKE'S
Sunday: 7.30am Easter Sunday holy communion
SETTLERS VILLAGE RESIDENTS
Wednesday: 2pm holy communion (Apartments) | Sunday: 11am Easter Sunday holy communion
WAFC - TRAC
Sunday: 5pm Easter Sunday service
KOORINGAL PARISH
Thursday: 6pm mass | Friday: 11am Stations of the Cross, 3pm The Passion of the Lord | Saturday: 5.30pm vigil | Sunday: 9am Easter Sunday mass
SOUTH WAGGA
Thursday: 11am mass - Forrest Centre; 6pm mass (Syro-Malabar); 7pm Mass of the Lord's Supper | Friday 10.30am Stations of the Cross; 3pm Passion of the Lord | Saturday: Easter vigil mass 6pm | Sunday: Mass 5.30am, 8.30am (Our Lady of Fatima and Uranquinty), 10.30am
ST MICHAEL'S
Thursday: 7pm Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper, adoration | Friday: 10.30am Stations of the Cross, 3pm Solemn Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord | Saturday: 7pm solemn vigil mass | Sunday: Mass 8am, 10am, 5.30pm
WEST WAGGA PARISH
Thursday: 7pm Mass of the Last Supper, Holy Trinity | Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, San Isidore; 3pm Veneration of the Cross, Holy Trinity | Saturday: Easter vigil mass, Holy Trinity | Sunday: Mass 9am, 10.30am, 5.30pm, Holy Trinity
BETHLEHEM
Thursday: 7.30pm service | Friday: 9.30am Wagga service, 3pm Milbrulong service | Sunday: 9.30am worship with holy communion
LIVING WATER
Thursday: 7pm service | Friday: 10am service | Sunday: 10am service
ST AIDAN'S
Friday: 9am Wollundry Amphitheatre | Sunday: 10am at St Aidan's
Thursday: 7pm Tenebrae service | Friday: 9am service | Sunday: 6.15am Sunrise, Willan's Hill; Easter Sunday service 10am, 5pm
PILGRIM
Thursday: 7pm Taize-style service of foot washing, Holy Communion | Friday: 10am. Good Friday "to ask why" | Sunday: 10am "Who are you looking for?" with egg hunt to follow
Friday: 9am | Sunday: 10am
