They topped the Pool B ladder and now Coolamon have booked their chance against the Pool A minor premiers in next week's Southern NSW Women's League grand final.
Defeating Collingullie-Glenfield Park 2.6 (18) to 2.1 (13) at Kindra Park on Friday night, the undefeated Hoppers have had the dream run.
Coach Mark Carroll said his side has improved week-on-week and credited improved trust with their ability to move the ball well across the field.
"It was a ripping game, a spectacle really. Our game was very close and had a really great atmosphere and was a really great showcase for women's footy," Carroll said.
"Our pressure and tackling on Friday night was fantastic and their trust and support of each other is getting better each week."
Expecting a tough game against traditional club rivals Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong next week.
"Individually the girls are improving each week and that's making us better as a team," he said.
"On Friday night everyone played their role and we're starting to really play together as a team."
With two shots hitting the post and a handful of easy misses, the Hoppers will need to kick straight if they want the win.
Carroll congratulated Demons for their strong defensive pressure to keep his side from scoring accurately.
"We'll have to fix that up but that goes to Collingullie's pressure, it was a preliminary final, so there was a fair bit of heat out there," he said.
Pleased with the performance of his whole squad Carroll couldn't single out any one player's effort.
Coolamon will play GGGM in the Southern NSW Women's league grand final on Thursday night.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
