VICTORIAN visitor Riddlero bounced back to his best and proved too tough for his opposition in the feature at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Sunday.
The Daniel McCarthy-trained Riddlero ($4.60) took out the $40,000 XXXX Gold 150 Years Of Wagga Gold Cup Benchmark 80 Handicap (1400m).
With Wagga galloper Participator ($2.45) well supported to bounce back to winning form, it was the Victorian that upset the favourite on his home turf.
With Tahlia Hope in the saddle, Riddlero sat up outside the speed and proved too strong, holding his rivals at bay to score by a half length.
Participator, who was camped on his back virtually throughout, finished second, with one and three quarter lengths to Carnival Miss ($21) back in third place.
McCarthy was pleased to see Riddlero, who ran fifth in last year's Adelaide Guineas, back to winning form.
"Really tough win. He's been really unlucky his first two runs back from a spell. He's too good of a horse not to get back into the winner's stall within three runs," McCarthy said.
"He'd been an unlucky a couple of times but she took luck out of the equation this time and just crossed and he wasn't going to have any bad luck which was nice."
The win took Riddlero's record to five wins and six minor placings from 14 starts.
McCarthy said the best is still to come this preparation.
"He's going to be a real winter horse so it was nice to win one this time of year and have June, July, August to look forward to," he said.
Meantime, the locally-owned Oh No Mikki ($6.50) broke through for his first win in 18 months when taking out the Jupitor Motors Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).
Having just his second start for Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison, Oh No Mikki stormed down the outside to score his first win since September 2021 when with Keith Dryden.
Ridden by Nick Souquet, Oh No Mikki scored by three quarters of a length from $51 shot Lennox Road, with a short neck to Nan's Obsession ($26) in third.
Widdison is pleased to have the four-year-old in his stable.
"With the couple of wins he'd had before me, he's obviously got a lot of ability but obviously when horses get back like that, they need things going their way," Widdison said.
"He's got an electric turn of foot when it happens.
"It's good to get a win on the board with him. We thought he would be hard to beat at Corowa, he just got pushed out wide, which probably didn't suit us there with the way the track was playing. I thought he still ran well and obviously took a lot of improvement out of the run and trained on well."
Wagga three-year-old Mo Chara ($4.60) also posted his third straight victory when winning the JRC Electrical Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m).
Trained by Scott Spackman and ridden superbly by Shaun Guymer, Mo Chara was first-up for six weeks and carried 61.5 kilograms to victory.
He will now head towards the MTC Guineas.
