They went undefeated in 2022, and now Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are looking to do it again after their preliminary final win over East Wagga-Kooringal on Friday night.
Their closest match of the season, Lions emerged 4.7 (31) to 2.0 (12) 19-point victors over the Hawks at Kindra Park.
Lions stalwart Lucy Anderson said it was their toughest game of the year.
Until the game, Ganmain's smallest winning margin for the year had been 45-points.
"East Wagga-Kooringal really brought the pressure and showed what finals footy is like and really made us work for our spot in the grand final," Anderson said.
"It's helped us prepare a little bit better (for next week), I guess during the season we didn't really have that much competition, for our backline especially we didn't really have much movement down there.
"To get the East Wagga girls to really step up and give us a challenge, and help our backs, our whole team, helped us realise it's not just about our forward line."
Pleased with how the backline stood up to the additional pressure, Anderson said defensive pressure will be a focus at training.
"We need to work together as a team and move the ball forward as much as we can, and just really work hard in our defence, stopping them from getting it in their 50," she said.
Heading into the grand final next week undefeated, Anderson is excited to play Coolamon, who also haven't had a loss this year.
"Both us and Coolamon are undefeated so it could go either way, which could be very exciting, so hopefully it's another close game for us but hopefully we get the win at the same time," she said.
With a good crowd gathered at Kindra park for the preliminary final, Anderson is confident there'll be another large crowd cheering them on on Thursday night.
"It's going to be a good turnout, hopefully we get a good crowd there," she said.
Coolamon Hoppers Women - - - - (18)
Collingullie GP Demons Women - - - - (13)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers Women: M.Bullock 2; Collingullie GP Demons Women: E.Gallagher 2
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers Women: S.Gaynor, J.van der Merwe, L.Buchanan, G.Carroll, J.Barrett, P.Hanrahan; Collingullie GP Demons Women: C.Hagedoorn, S.Carroll, L.Guastella, L.Read, E.Gallagher, K.Harris
GGGM Lions Women - - - - (31)
EWK Hawks Women - - - - (12)
GOALS: GGGM Lions Women: A.Fisher 2, B.Gregurke 1, R.Bennett 1; EWK Hawks Women: H.Conroy 1, A.White 1
BEST: GGGM Lions Women: B.Gregurke, A.Sase, L.Anderson, P.Walsh, A.Fisher, A.Kenny; EWK Hawks Women: K.Jackson, I.Cooper, H.Conroy, A.Piercy, J.Wild, B.Brustolin
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
