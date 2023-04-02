The Daily Advertiser
Ganmain down East Wagga to book grand final spot

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 2 2023 - 5:30pm
Anglea Fisher and Prue Walsh celebrate Fisher's goal in Ganmain's 19-point win over East Wagga-Kooringal. Picture by Madeline Begley
They went undefeated in 2022, and now Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are looking to do it again after their preliminary final win over East Wagga-Kooringal on Friday night.

