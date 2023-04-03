The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 4

April 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

TWO CAN PLAY NAME GAME

I hear in Question Time Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling Opposition Leader Peter Dutton "boofhead".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.