From six goals down to up by a goal in the last quarter, Marrar's A grade have secured an outstanding win in round one of the Farrer league season.
Taking down Northern Jets 38-37, Marrar assistant coach Kadison Hofert said a three quarter time talk helped get the side back on track.
"I spoke to them about being composed and holding all of our centres, once we came back within a goal, everyone's patience and composure, and not stressing, helped us get back on the scoreboard," Hofert said.
Praising their tight defence Hofert said many of their turnovers came from the goal circle.
"Our defence end really turned it on in the last quarter, shutting down their shooters, because their shooters are guns, and our centre court when we were bringing the ball down were just really composed, not rushing it into the circle," she said.
"It was an all-round effort for sure."
Keeping attention off the score and focusing instead on their play was key to their final quarter push.
Expecting a tight game, Hofert was pleased with how her side stepped up in their first round game together.
"We've got four players from last year, Romy (Stephens) from CSU and the rest are A res girls who have stepped up," Hofert said.
"I thought we gelled together really well, the shooters worked really well for either first game, we still have a bit to work on but all in all I thought it was pretty good against a physical team."
With head coach Stacey Hofert unavailable for the game, Hofert said the side used minimal substitutions and she'll be glad to have her mum return for their round two game after Easter weekend.
"Not having mum on the sideline, I was ticking over in my head what we need to do next and what changes we need to make, so it was a bit stressful," she said.
"It'll be nice to have mum back on the sideline so she can do the stressing."
With Issy Cunningham due to return to the side for the first time in round two, Hofert is optimistic for the upcoming season.
"I think this year, hopefully we'll get a finals berth, I think we've got a good team and I reckon we're definitely a chance."
Around the courts, East Wagga-Kooringal handed Barellan a, 28-22, six-goal loss, while the other two games had much larger margins.
Reigning premiers North Wagga showed they're out for another good year defeating CSU 57-12 at Peter Hastie Oval.
Temora also started their season strong with a 75-39 win over Coleambally on the road.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
