Last quarter push brings Marrar back from behind

Updated April 2 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 3:30pm
Marrar's Sophie McRae takes a rebound during their one goal win over Northern Jets at Langtry Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
From six goals down to up by a goal in the last quarter, Marrar's A grade have secured an outstanding win in round one of the Farrer league season.

