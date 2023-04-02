Members of a Riverina Rural Fire Brigade celebrated the opening of their new fire station on Saturday.
The Gap Rural Fire Brigade members were joined by NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Chief Superintendent Kelwyn White, and Wagga City Council Mayor Dallas Tout to open the new facility.
"This new station features amenities which will improve the experience and operational needs of our volunteers," Chief Superintendent White said.
"The RFS is committed to providing volunteer firefighters with the equipment they need to carry out the important work of protecting their local communities from fire and a diverse array of incidents."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The new station features firetruck bays, toilets and other amenities for volunteers as they respond to grass, crop, and hay shed fires.
In December, volunteers were called to a "well-established" grass fire set alight by a faulty header alternator.
"These men and women remain on-hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we should be extremely proud and grateful for their contribution," Chief Superindendent White said.
"I would like to take this time to praise all our volunteers for their ongoing efforts each and every day, particularly when dealing with emergencies here in the Riverina District."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.