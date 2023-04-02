A final minute goal sealed the deal for Raiders A grade women, who earned themselves back-to-back premierships over Octopuses in Saturday's Wagga Water Polo grand final.
Club president and player Terri Inglis said it was a tight game, crediting her side's defence with the 5-3 win.
"Our defence was so solid yesterday, we had a number of kickouts from our team, so we were playing a man down a number of times, and they didn't score off any of those, so our defence was really solid," Inglis said.
"The Octopuses, their three goals, two were from five metre penalties, so on the field, they didn't get many shots away, and that was due to our really strong defence."
Inglis said there was a great atmosphere at the pool supporting those competing in grand finals from the juniors all the way through, with plenty of signs, steamers, and cheering from the sideline.
"It felt great, it was such a great game and it came down to the last minute because we only up by one, so it was really great," she said.
"When I moved to Wagga I started playing just for fun, and all of us girls have played together for so long, it's just really great to get together with your friends and have a good time."
Proud not only of her A grade side, Inglis said it was a successful day for the entire Raiders club.
"Our men just missed out, and our juniors were strong, we had a team in every final except the under 127s girls which was really good. Our juniors are coming through into our seniors, and they're only young and they're playing A grade men, so they're doing really well," she said.
While most of the games were tight, Octopuses A grade men were in the pool to win, securing themselves a run-away 18-9 win.
With all clubs gathering on Saturday evening after the finals to celebrate the 2022/23 season, Inglis said there is a real community feeling within the sport.
As their community builds, Inglis is confident the competition will continue to grow. \"Our junior numbers are continuing to grow and feed into our seniors, which is fantastic," she said.
Women's A grade: Raiders (5) d Octopuses (3).
Men's A grade: Octopuses (18) d Dolphins (9).
Women's B grade: Harvey's Mowers Octopuses (4) d MJM Octopuses (3).
Men's B grade: Dolphins (5) d Octopuses (3).
Women's C grade: Rehabco Dolphins (5) d Golden Gas Dolphins (2).
Men's C grade: Raiders (5) d Octopuses (4).
U17 girls: Octopuses (7) d Dolphins (2).
U17 boys: Octopuses (10) d Raiders (5).
U14 mixed: Raiders (7) d Octopuses (4).
U12 mixed: Dolphins (6) d Prawns (1).
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
