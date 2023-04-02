The Daily Advertiser
Bianco Vilano and Our Last Cash finished fourth and fifth in Country Championships Final

By Matt Malone
Updated April 2 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
Bianco Vilano and Tyler Schiller at Randwick on Saturday.
ALBURY pair Bianco Vilano and Our Last Cash did the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) proud despite finishing just outside the placings in the Country Championships Final on Saturday.

