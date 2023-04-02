ALBURY pair Bianco Vilano and Our Last Cash did the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) proud despite finishing just outside the placings in the Country Championships Final on Saturday.
Bianco Vilano stormed home for fourth and Our Last Cash gave a huge sight before fading into fifth in the $500,000 feature at Randwick.
The race was taken out by the Brett Robb-trained roughie Sizzle Minizzle ($61) with Sam Clipperton in the saddle.
Bianco Vilano picked up $24,000 for fourth and Our Last Cash $12,000 for fifth.
Both jockeys, Tyler Schiller and Rachel King, praised the horses for their efforts given they felt they didn't appreciated the wet conditions.
"Track didn't suit but he was very brave," Schiller told Racing NSW of Bianco Vilano.
""Massive run. I don't think the heavy really ideal for him," King said of Our Last Cash.
Meantime, Wagga galloper Another One finished 10th in the listed Golden Mile at Bendigo on Saturday.
